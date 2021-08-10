Department of Revenue issues detention orders in 24 of 25 NCB proposals in drug trafficking cases: MHA

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has submitted 25 proposals under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988 to Department of Revenue (DoR) since December 2019 and it has issued detention orders in 24 cases.



Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply that NCB has identified major drug traffickers and kingpins in the country for action against them under PITNDPS Act, 1988.

The PITNDPS Act provides for detention in certain cases for preventing illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Citing data collated by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the Minister said the latest published report in 2019 mentioned 3,666 cases of drug trafficking were registered across India (1,259 in 2017, 1,565 in 2018 and 842 in 2019) under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in PITNDPS Act, 1988.

As per the 2019 NCRB data, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh reported the maximum cases of drug trafficking between 2017 and 2019.

Of the total cases, 2,822 cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh (911 in 2017, 1,270 in 2018 and 641 in 2019) followed by 241 in Madhya Pradesh (144 in 2017, 54 in 2018 and 43 in 2019), and 224 in Chhattisgarh (95 in 2017, 88 in 2018 and 41 in 2019).

In Tamil Nadu, 198 cases were registered between 2017 and 2019 (88 in 2017, 33 in 2018 and 77 in 2019) while there were 91 cases in Karnataka (85 in 2018 and six in 2019).

Telangana reported 13 cases (one in 2017, five in 2018 and seven in 2019) followed by Andhra Pradesh 12 cases (4 each in 2017, 2018 and 2019).

Uttarakhand reported 14 cases in 2017 while Jammu and Kashmir reported five cases (two in 2017 and three in 2019).

In 2018, there were nine cases in Kerala, 14 in Mizoram and three in Tripura. However, in 2019, there were 12 cases in Assam. (ANI)

