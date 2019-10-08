Depends on Pak when it will take first hit from Rafale: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): After Rafale was officially inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF), Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday took a swipe at Pakistan and said it now remains to be seen when the neighbouring country will take the first hit from the fighter jet.

"With Om sign on it, Rafale inducted into Indian Air Force, now it depends on Pakistan when it will take the first hit from it," he tweeted.





The first of the 36 French-built Rafale fighter jets was formally handed over to India on Tuesday.

The aircraft was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a handing-over ceremony in Bordeaux, France in the presence of French Minister of Armed Forces, Florence Parly.

The RB in the tail number denoted the initials of Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Bhadauria who played a key role in the signing of the biggest ever defence deal of India worth above Rs 60,000 crore for 36 fighter planes.

Rajnath performed Shastra Puja (worship of weapons) on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami after receiving the first aircraft in the French port city of Bordeaux today. (ANI)

