Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm in next 24 hours: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar on Tuesday predicted that a depression over east-central and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal and north the Andaman Sea moved westwards and it is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours.

In a press release, the IMD Bhubaneswar said, "The depression is very likely to move west-northwestwards initially and then north-northwestwards, towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coast."The IMD issued warning that wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to commence over north-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from November 8 evening and gradually increase thereafter."In the Bay of Bengal, squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph very likely over the east-central Bay of Bengal for the next 12 hours and it will gain speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph by November 7 morning. It will gradually increase further over central parts of Bay of Bengal, becoming 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph by November 8 evening," the press release said.The IMD issued a warning saying, "The fishermen are advised not to venture the sea along Odisha and West Bengal coast from November 8 till further notice and whoever in the sea are advised to return by November 7. The fishermen in Bay of Bengal coast are advised not to venture into deep sea from November 5." (ANI)