Deputy CM Lakshman Savadi says Mumbai should be incorporated into Karnataka

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], January 27 (ANI): Condemning the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accusation that Karnataka deliberately changed the name of Belagavi district to 'Belgaum', Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi on Wednesday demanded that Mumbai be included as a part of the Karnataka.



Speaking to media in Belagavi, Savadi also said that the Central government should declare Mumbai as a Union Territory.

"Earlier, we (parts of Belagavi) were a part of Mumbai region. My demand and the demand of the people in this region is that Mumbai be attached to Karnataka...I demand that the Central government ensure that Mumbai should be declared a Union territory. The issue will be resolved once we demand Mumbai," he said.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister said the Mahajan Commission's report about the disputed area is final.

"We are confident that the judgement will arrive in our favour (Karnataka) in the Supreme Court, whatever may be the petition submitted," he added.

Earlier today, Thackeray accused the Karnataka government of deliberately changing the name of the disputed Belagavi district to 'Belgaum' while the matter is in court, and threatened to make it a part of Maharashtra.

"Despite the matter being in court, the Karnataka government deliberately changed the name of the disputed region to Belgaum. They made Belgaum the second capital where they also held an assembly session. Here, we think about the law but Karnataka does not. We will bring that part in Maharashtra for sure if we all come together," said Thackeray today, after a meeting with the High Power Committee constituted for the border dispute with Karnataka.

He further said that looking at the atrocities of Marathi-speaking people in disputed border areas, his government will request the Supreme Court to declare the disputed part as a union territory, as long as the matter is in court.

The dispute began after States Reorganisation Act of 1956 made Belgaum and 10 talukas of Bombay State (formerly part of erstwhile Bombay Presidency) a part of the then (then Mysore state).

The issue of the disputed border area has been pending in the Supreme Court for several years.

Belagavi, Karwar and Nipani are a part of Karnataka and have Marathi-speaking people. Right from the beginning, Maharashtra has asserted its claim over these districts while the Karnataka government has opposed the assertion. (ANI)

