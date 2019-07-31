DERC announces revised power tariff, fixed charges upto 15 KW reduced

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Wednesday announced revised power tariffs for the Fiscal Year 2019-20 in the fixed charges for domestic consumers up to 15kW.

"Upto 2 kW, from Rs 125 per month per kW..it has been reduced to Rs 20 per month. From 2kW to 5 kW, earlier it was Rs 140...it has been reduced to Rs 50 per month. From 5 kW to 15 kW, it was Rs 175 which has been reduced to Rs 100," DERC chairman Justice SS Chauhan announced."The commission has extended the benefits of Domestic Category to psychologists and physiotherapists under the Professionals category. To facilitate the low-end shopkeepers, the Commission has introduced a sub-category for Non-domestic Consumers with the sanctioned load upto 3kVA and has reduced its Energy Charge rate from Rs 8.50 per kVAh to Rs 6.00 per kVAh," he added.However, for those using more than 1200 units per month, the electricity rates have been revised upwards from Rs 7.75 Rs 8.00 per KW in the domestic category.In the non-domestic category, the revised rate for those using above 3kVA stands at Rs 8.50 as against Rs 8.00 earlier.In order to "promote pollution-free transportation and clean environment", the Commission has reduced tariff for charging stations of E-Rickshaw and E-vehicles.The revised energy charges for LT level supply is Rs 4.50 as against Rs 5.50 earlier. Similarly, for HT level supply, the energy charges have been lowered to Rs 4.00 as against Rs 5.00 earlier."The tariff has been balanced in such a manner that it fulfills the need of every person in society. I think the public at large will be satisfied at the new tariff order," Chouhan said prior to the announcement of revised rates.Following the revision of rates, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Congratulations Delhi. For fifth consecutive year NO electricity tariff hike. On the contrary, for fifth consecutive year, tariffs reduced. Delhi has lowest electricity tariffs in the country now. And Delhi is the only place in India with 24x7 electricity"(ANI)