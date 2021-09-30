DERC keeps power tariff unchanged for 7th straight year

As per the DERC order, from October 1, there will an increase of 2 percentage points in the electricity bills of all consumers in the national capital. Due to a rise in the pension trust charge, power bills will witness a marginal increase from the current 5 per cent to 7 per cent.

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) With no change in rates such as per unit energy cost or fixed charges on the sanctioned load of every household for the seventh consecutive year, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Thursday announced the power tariff for 2021-22.

"After considering all the relevant factors, the Commission has come to the conclusion that there are no good reasons to make any increase in the existing tariff structure," an official statement read.

Congratulating the citizens of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Congratulations Delhiites! There has been no change in the power tariff for the seventh consecutive year. While electricity bills in other states are touching the sky, people of Delhi are not just getting cheap electricity, but also up to 200 units of free power."

The Commission has also batted for affordable and green power for the national capital. In its endeavour to supply electricity at affordable rates to the consumers of Delhi, the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited and New Delhi Municipal Council have requested for surrender of around 1050 MW costly power from various generating stations which have completed their useful life such as Dadri-I, Anta Gas, Auraiya Gas, Dadri Gas, Farakka, Kahalgaon-I and Unchahar-I.

The DERC has taken up this matter with the Ministery of Power, requesting it to de-allocate costly power from Delhi's portfolio.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited has also entered into an agreement with various power supply traders wherein 24x7 power is available on the BRPL periphery at highly competitive rates.

DERC has further encouraged green power by waiving Service Line-cum-Development (SLD) and Network Augmentation charges for all renewable energy projects under virtual and group net metering mode, the release added.

All the state power regulators are supposed to issue tariff orders before the end of every financial year. However, Delhi has not been able to revise its electricity prices, surcharges and other costs timely.

