Deshmukh case: CBI questions Vaze again

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday continued the questioning of arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze for the second consecutive day in connection with the preliminary enquiry it registered for a probe into allegations of corruption against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A CBI source related to the probe told IANS: "The agency sleuths are recording the statement of Vaze, who is presently in NIA custody."

The CBI team arrived at the NIA office, where Vaze was kept.

He was questioned by CBI on Thursday for several hours. Besides Vaze, the CBI also recorded the statement of former city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who dropped a letter bomb on March 20, accusing Deshmukh of asking Vaze and other Mumbai Police personnel to extort Rs 100 crore monthly from bars, hotels and restaurants.

Besides the two, the agency also recorded the statement of ACP Sanjay Patil and petitioner Jayshri Patil and Raju Bhujbal in connection with its Preliminary Enquiry (PE).

The names of Sanjay Patil and Bhujbal were taken by Singh in his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The CBI had registered a PE on Tuesday night. Two teams of CBI-led by SP level officers have arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday to probe the matter.

The Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary probe against Deshmukh on Monday. Soon after the ruling, Deshmukh stepped down from his post.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the pleas of the state government and Deshmukh challenging the High Court order.

The NIA arrested Vaze on March 13 after taking over the case of the explosive laden SUV found outside Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani's residence. Vaze is also being probed in the mysterious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

--IANS

aks/qn/dpb