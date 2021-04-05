Deshmukh row: CBI team to reach Mumbai Tuesday, record statements

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) With the Bombay High Court on Monday paving way for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary enquiry into allegations of corruption levelled against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh, a agency team will visit Mumbai on Tuesday.

A CBI source related to development told IANS that "a half-dozen member team of CBI will visit Mumbai to initiate the probe".

The source said that the team of CBI officers will record the statement of several officers of Mumbai Police including Singh, who made serious allegations against Deshmukh, who resigned earlier in the day.

Singh had sought a thorough probe by the CBI into his allegations that Deshmukh had asked arrested Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze "to collect" Rs 100 crore per month and also challenged his own (Singh) transfer to Commandant General, Home Guards.

The state had strongly objected to the plea on grounds that Singh made the allegations only because he was shunted out of his post as Mumbai Police chief.

--IANS

aks/vd