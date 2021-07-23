Designer Hemant Trivedi X Purp Style Labs to Launch his Eponymous Label

Speaking on the collaboration Hemant says, "It is indeed heartening when a team of young focused professionals recognise, respect and value my contribution to the growth of India's fashion industry from its very inception. I feel honoured and equally excited to become a part of the PSL family. My upcoming collections under the PSL umbrella will be true to my signature beliefs of creating fashion that is timeless, elegant and refined. Inspired by the changing times these ensembles will hopefully become a catalyst for a new design awareness for the fashion-conscious consumer of today."

Abhishek Agarwal, Director & CEO -- PSL, adds, "There's a question that has often been asked at several occasions over the past decades which was also posed to me a few months ago -- 'where does one go to buy a Hemant Trivedi creation'? I am now happy to have the answer to that question and even happier that the answer will come from within PSL! With Hemant, we not only look forward to tapping into his creative mind and legacy but also to unearth the endless possibilities of what this collaboration may offer and bring to the fashion industry at large."

Hemant is known as India's first internationally qualified fashion designer, an alumnus of the Australian Technical Institute of Fashion Design in Perth and the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York.

Over the course of his career, he has always nurtured design talent and contributed to the growth of fashion. With his extensive experience in the field, in 1987, he was invited by the Ministry of Textiles to join the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to develop its teaching programmes. Besides his design work, Trivedi is also extremely invested in Fashion Education and continues to mentor many fashion designers in India and sits on the advisory board of leading fashion design institutes in the country, such as NIFT & INIFD.

