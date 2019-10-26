Designer Shriya Som helps you pick out a Diwali ensemble

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANSlife) Designer Shriya Som has a loyal set of clients who like contemporary styles but with homage to Indias rich fashion tradition. In a quick Q&A she tells you what to pick for Diwali and the upcoming wedding season.

Q: Traditional textiles or designer ensembles? Which do you think makes for a better Diwali outing?

Som: Both work; not just for Diwali but for all festive occasions including weddings. Traditional textiles are intrinsic to our culture. Designer ensembles are expressions of both traditional and modern craftsmanship. There is no either-or; both can be incorporated into every wardrobe.

Q: For the upcoming wedding season what are the bridal trends? Som: Fresh florals are a perennial trend for brides. New interpretations of florals in embroidery or print, tone on tone or in vibrant contrasts; juxtaposing western elements like draped blouses/jackets with skirts; contoured gowns or cocktail dresses with teased and textured fabric layers are popular this season. Q: Social media is imperative if you want brand visibility, do you agree? Som: Social media is undeniably an important medium of communication. It offers direct conversation and interaction with friends/followers/clients. It helps create a connection and therefore generates essential and immediate feedback. Presenting a brand story on social media helps attract like-minded people and visibility is valuable because you are conversing directly with your core target audience. Q: The symbiotic relationship between celebrities and designers, are both mutually dependent on each other? Som: There are two critical factors that connect when designers and celebrities collaborate. The aspirational quality a celebrity endorsement brings. As role models, glamorous stars, talented icons, top models, they inspire a gamut of audiences and command a large following. Their validation of a brand naturally draws people to take notice. For a designer, it could offer the opportunity to explore and fashion a garment that taps into the personality of a celebrity, the freedom to create something individual and unique for the celebrity. Q) Do you think your latest collection is perfect for the festive season? If so, why? Som: I've just launched my bridal line; it marries western silhouettes with Indian craftsmanship, textural details like 3D florals, fabric manipulation, beading and fringing, and offers a fresh perspective on festive and wedding wear. tanya/lh