Designer Tarun Tahiliani to sell 33% stake to Aditya Birla Fashion

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, ABFRL said: "We believe that over the next few years, ethnic wear is going to be an important category as confident Indians rediscover their culture and heritage. Tarun Tahiliani has been at the forefront of the emergence of the Indian design industry. We are proud to partner with him to launch a new brand that gives the emerging Indian consumer a new range of celebration wear reflecting the unmatched, exquisite design excellence at more accessible prices.

"The ethnic wear segment is a large and growing market with a significant opportunity to build scale. The combined expertise of Tarun Tahiliani and ABFRL will enable the new brand to make a strong impact in the market. The existing couture brand will continue to benefit from the fast-growing luxury segment of the market. This partnership is in line with our stated strategy to craft a portfolio of brands that address the entire gamut of ethnic wear segments: value, premium and luxury."



The proposed acquisition is subject to necessary statutory approvals and signing of definitive agreements, said the statement.



(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)



--IANS

pg/sdr/