Designer Valaya, Ruth E. Carter join hands for 'Coming 2 America'

With an illustrious storyline revolving around the magnificent African society with their bold colours and larger than life depictions, Valaya was the apt choice for costume designs due to his synonymity with grandeur and majesty.

In this one-of-a-kind collaboration, designer J.J. Valaya will join hands with Academy Award winner, Ruth E. Carter, this has never been implemented in the past by any designer of Indian origin before.

With 38 other designers on board for this magical fictional tale of 'Zamunda', Valaya was approached by Black Panther fame, Carter who along with being an Academy Award winner is also the second costume designer to have a Hollywood Walk of fame star.

Valaya went on to design an assortment of 18 noteworthy pieces for this movie, for the likes of stars such as Eddie Murphy, Shari Headley and Arsenio Hall. The initial designs which were curated by Carter were further re-interpreted by Valaya in his signature style of prints and embroideries to give it an epitome of world class finesse and elan.



This vision of splendour which had to be shared virtually due to the pandemic at hand, became increasingly effortless because of the joint similarity in belief that both Carter and Valaya projected towards this venture.

