Desirous to bring more investments in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said that it is his desire that more and more industrialists invest in the state and fresh investments come in the region.

Speaking about his scheduled visit to Dubai on November 5, Nath said, "I will hold discussions with industrialists regarding investing in Madhya Pradesh."

He also sought funds from Centre for relief work and said, "Two times a survey team has visited the state, I will speak to centre to send the survey team again. I have written to the Centre about it. Centre has released some funds for relief."He also attacked BJP while commenting on party MLA Prahlad Lodhi losing his assembly membership after being convicted for two years by a special court in an old case."The evil deeds done by the BJP leaders in the past fifteen years are coming out. it will come out every week, every month", said the MP chief minister.In a setback to BJP, membership of its MLA Lodhi, elected from Pawai Assembly constituency, was revoked on Saturday after he was convicted for two years by a special court in an old case.Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly NP Prajapati had said that the MLA has been convicted for two years by a special court and an earlier rulings state that no sooner the member of the House is convicted he loses his membership at that very moment.He also said that the Election Commission has been informed about the vacancy of a post in the state assembly. (ANI)