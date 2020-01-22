Despite 'duplicate and bogus voting', BJP confident of winning Telangana Municipal polls: Dr K Laxman

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Targetting the ruling TRS-government in the state, BJP sate president Dr K Laxman on Wednesday alleged that "duplicate and bogus" voting took place in Telangana Municipal body elections.



"After the formation of Telangana, this is for the first time that local body elections were held in the state. We have contested on 85 per cent of seats without any alliance. Even after being targeted by the TRS, we are confident that we have done well and we will win the polls," Laxman told ANI.



Alleging that the TRS has spent crores of money to win the local body election, he said: "We tried our level best to fight against the ruling government in a democratic way. However, there were lots of duplicate and bogus votes done."

Voting for urban local body polls held in the state on Wednesday morning.

The polling was conducted for 120 Municipalities and 9 Municipal Corporations in the State. (ANI)