Despite 'Howdy-Modi,' Massive increase in H-1B visa denial for Indians : Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reports that the Trump administration's restrictive immigration policies have led to a massive increase in the rejection of petitions for H-1B visas with the highest denial rate among major Indian IT companies.

Priyanka said this development comes after Prime Minister participated in the "Howdy-Modi" event at Houston in September, where both leaders addressed the Indian diaspora."Everyone should ask the BJP government the question of whose welfare is happening during its tenure. Prime Minister went to America and participated in 'Howdy Modi' but America is increasingly denying H-1B visas to Indians who want to work there," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi."The country's economic condition is bad. The service sector has fallen flat. Employment is decreasing. Those ruling are not bothered at all while the common people are exhausted," she said in a subsequent tweet.According to some reports, America has recently increased the rate of denying H-1B visas to Indians.H-1B is considered the most sought-after work visa among highly-skilled Indian professionals. It is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (ANI)