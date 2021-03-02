Despite BJP winning Ahmedabad district panchayat polls, president from Cong

Gandhinagar, March 2 (IANS) Capturing six Municipal Corporations, the BJP is on a winning streak, with a vastly improved performance over its 2015 debacle in the local body elections. But this victory chariot was dented by a technicality in the Ahmedabad district Panchayats results. Despite having a majority in the body, the BJP will have to stay content with a Congress president.

Despite having a big victory across all the local bodies in the state, the BJP saw a big setback in Ahmedabad. In spit of securing a majority in the Ahmedabad district panchayat, the president of the district panchayat will have to be from the Congress, as the post of the president, district Panchayat is dedicated to an ST councilor. The Congress candidate Paruben Padhar has won the Shahpur seat of the district panchayat, a reserved seat.

Meanwhile on Tuesday the BJP's juggernaut moved all across the state by leading in 31 out of 31 district panchayats and in 185 seats in Taluka (Tehsil) Panchayats.

The BJP was ahead in 71 out of 81 seats of municipalities, while the Congress was leading on just five. The Congress was trailing behind with leads in only 34 seats in the Municipalities.

However, the victory juggernaut of the BJP was blocked by a defeat through the Congress' Hand in Dahod municipality. Kaid Chunawala, who was denied a ticket by the BJP, won on Congress ticket from Dahod Municipal Ward No. 3 for the fourth time in a row. With this, the Congress panel has won from the Dahod Municipality.A

In the Rajkot district panchayat, the Congress has conceded power to the BJP, as the latter won 25 out of 36 seats while the Congress managed to save just 11 seats.A

The BJP has also secured a majority in Mandvi municipality where it won 14 seats out of 24. The Congress won 3 seats. The counting for seven seats is still in progress. In Porbandar, the BJP has swept the polls by winning 12 seats.

