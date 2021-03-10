Despite bullet injury, Delhi Police constable nabs 2 criminals (Ld)

Constable Naveen from the Defence Colony police station, who was coming from the BRT side towards the police station, spotted a bike without a number plate and started chasing it. He also gave a call to constable Manish, asking him to cordon off the area.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) In an extraordinary act of bravery, a Delhi Police constable, despite being shot in the leg by two bike-borne criminals, managed to overpower the two miscreants near the BRT corridor in Defence Colony, here on Wednesday morning.

Manish almost nabbed the suspect pillion rider, but the latter took out a country made firearm and opened fire, injuring Naveen in the process.

When they tried to escape, Manish entered the service lane and immediately hit the duo with his bike. In the impact, both the suspects fell down and were overpowered.

"The suspects opened fire on Naveen who sustained a bullet injury in his leg. But both Manish and Naveen managed to overpower the two suspects and recovered the pistol from the criminals," said Atul Thakur, DCP, South Delhi.

The suspects have been identified as Dharmender and Navdeep. On interrogation, the accused have disclosed about committing robberies and snatching. They had come to the Defence Colony area with the intention of snatching and committing robberies.

