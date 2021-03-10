Despite bullet injury, Delhi Police constable nabs 2 criminals

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) In an extraordinary act of bravery a Delhi Police Constable despite being shot in the leg by two bike borne criminals managed to manhandle the two criminals in Delhi's Defence Colony BRT corridor on Wednesday morning.
Constable Naveen of Defence Colony police station who was coming from BRT towards the police station spotted a without number plate bike and started chasing it.
Meanwhile, he also gave a call to Constable Manish to cordon the area.
"Both the suspects opened fire on Constable Naveen who sustained a bullet injury in his leg. Both constables Manish and Naveen also managed to overpower the two suspects and recovered the pistol from the criminals," said Atul Thakur, DCP South Delhi.
Both suspects have been identified as Dharmender and Navdeep. Further investigation is on, the police said.
--IANS
