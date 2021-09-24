Despite COVID-19 India ahead of its exports target, says Piyush Goyal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Despite COVID-19 and other issues, India is ahead of its exports target, said Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday in Mumbai.



Speaking during an interaction with bankers and exporters on export financing issues, Goyal said, "As of today, we are ahead of export target despite COVID-19. We will be at about USD 190 billion by the end of September 2021."

Mentioning that this is the first time crossing this figure in the first six months of the FY, the minister said that, "Exports are at the cusp of exponential growth. Government is working to bring a quantum leap in Quality, Productivity and Efficiency, to make our export basket Bigger, Better and Broader."

The event which was held as a part of 'Vanijya Saptah' was jointly organised by the Department of Commerce, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India, Export-Import Bank of India. (ANI)

