Despite development challenges, India has taken many bold steps on clean energy: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Terming the threat of climate change as a "lived reality" for millions of people in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's lifestyle is rooted in sustainable traditional practices and despite the county's development challenges, it has taken many bold steps on clean energy.



"Our ambitious renewable energy target of 450 Gigawatts by 2030 shows our commitment. Despite our development challenges, we have taken many bold steps on clean energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity," PM Modi said at the virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate.

"Humanity is battling a global pandemic right now and this event is a timely reminder that grave threat of Climate Change hasn't disappeared. It is a lived reality for millions around the world," he added.

PM Modi also said that for humanity to combat climate change, concrete action is needed.

"We need such action at a high speed, on a large scale, and with a global scope. We, in India, are doing our part," he said.

Thanking US President Joe Biden for organising the Leaders' Summit, PM Modi said that India will help mobilize investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations.

"That is why, President Biden and I are launching the 'India-US climate and clean energy Agenda 2030 partnership'. Together, we will help mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations," he said.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the partners to create templates of sustainable development in India.

"As a climate-responsible developing country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development in India. These can also help other developing countries, who need affordable access to green finance and clean technologies," he said.

"Today, as we discuss global climate action, I want to leave one thought with you. India's per capita carbon footprint is 60 per cent lower than the global average. It is because our lifestyle is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices," he added.

Nearly 40 other world leaders are participating in the summit. The Prime Minister made his remarks in the leaders' session on 'Our Collective Sprint to 2030'.

The summit is a part of a series of global meetings focusing on climate issues, being held in the run-up to COP26 in November 2021. (ANI)