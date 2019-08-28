Despite global slowdown, India continues to be fastest-growing large economy: Vice President Naidu

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 27 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that despite the global slowdown, India continues to be the fastest-growing large economy and the world was looking positively to the Indian reforms and the development agenda undertaken by the Central government.

"India's age-old civilizational values, its commitment to peace and non-violence and the revolutionary reforms like Goods and Services Tax have attracted the attention of the world. Despite the global slowdown India continues to be the fastest-growing large economy," he said.Naidu was speaking at an informal get-together organised by the Vice President's friends and well-wishers on the completion of his two years in office.He said that the world was looking with renewed interest towards India which has now become an attractive destination for investments.Referring to abrogation of Article 370, the Vice President called upon the people to speak in one voice and remain united as it concerned the unity and integrity of the country.Noting that India was the largest Parliamentary democracy, Naidu said that the time has come for transforming it into the healthiest and most ideal parliamentary democracy.He also stressed that accountability and transparency have to be maintained at all levels in public life.Naidu stressed the need for the people in all walks of life to observe decorum, discipline and civic sense and urged people in public life to raise the standards of discourse.Naidu, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, advised public representatives to always interact with common people and try to fulfill their aspirations. (ANI)