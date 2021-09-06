Despite heavy spells, Delhi receives deficit rainfall in Aug

Safdarjung observatory received 214.5 mm rainfall as against the normal of 247.7 mm, which is 13 per cent below normal of long period average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Nine days of rainfall out of 31, four of them with heavy spells, including record breaking 138.8 mm on August 21 and yet, August ended with a deficit of 13 per cent for Delhi.

A look at the last five years of the IMD data shows that in August 2016, New Delhi district had received 145.1 mm rainfall, a departure of -41 per cent; in August 2017, it was 163.9 mm rain, a departure of -33 per cent; in August 2018, it was 145.5 mm (- 41 per cent); in August 2019, it was 101.6 mm (- 49 per cent) while in 2020 for August, the IMD said Delhi received better rainfall compared to previous four years, 183.8 mm, showing only - 7 per cent departure from the long period average.

The IMD calculates the long period average (LPA) based on the data for the years between 1961 and 2010.

The highest rainfall in 24 hours was recorded 138.8 mm on August 21, while other days when above 10 mm rainfall was recorded on August 1 (28.8mm), August 2 (12.7 mm) and August 9 (15.4mm). Out of nine days of rainfall in August, other five days recorded below 10 mm rain fall.

Stating that up to 90 per cent rainfall this year was received through intense spells of rain, IMD scientist R.K. Jenamani said, "This year, overall a trend of intense rainfall was observed in Delhi. August was no exception."

"However, it is not new in Delhi as it has happened earlier as well," he said.

The highest rainfall in 24 hours was recorded on August 21, with 138.8 mm at Safdarjung observatory, 84.0 mm at Palam, 149.0 mm at Lodhi Road, 149.2 mm at Ridge and 68.2 mm recorded at Aya Nagar.

