Despite oppn propaganda, B'desh will march forward: Hasina

"Propaganda by Jamaat-e-Islami, the defeated war criminals of 1971, along with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party is being spread against our government at home and abroad. But, Bangladesh will march forward, throwing ashes in the faces of enemies," Hasina told Parliament while speaking on the thanks-giving motion on the President's speech.

She also asserted that she will continue to work with commitment for public welfare.

The 11th session of Parliament begun on January 18 and was prorogued on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister asked Parliament members to remember that it was the BNP nature to spread rumours. "Let them speak; we will serve the people through our work. Before the coronavirus vaccines arrived in Bangladesh, there was a lot of criticism. Arrival of the vaccines is the answer to all such criticism."

The Bangladesh Awami League leader claimed that the opposition BNP was suffering a "leadership crisis" and that people had no trust and confidence in a party "helmed by convicts and fugitives".

"The ruling party has gained the people's trust and confidence. We saw its reflection in the local government elections," she added.

Hasina said that coronavirus vaccine doses had already reached all districts of Bangladesh and the immunisation drive will start from February 7 or 8.

"We have already given necessary instructions, including for carrying out antibody tests. Those who want vaccine jabs will have to register," the Prime Minister added.

Highlighting steps taken by her government to combat coronavirus pandemic, Hasina said that the whole world, including UN Secretary General, had praised Bangladesh though no appreciation was forthcoming within the country.

Hasina thanked all officials and employees of Parliament Secretariat and other departments who came to Parliament amid health risks during the ongoing pandemic.

The Prime Minister recommended to Speaker Shireen Sharmeen Chowdhury to provide such officials and employees honorarium equal to one month's basic salary.

She urged the citizens to wear face masks and follow hygiene rules even after getting vaccinated until the world was freed of the disease.

"None will remain homeless in Mujib's Bangladesh. Some 70,000 homeless people have already been given homes. Works on building one lakh more is in progress. These will be handed over to mark the Mujib Year (2020-21)," she concluded.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said in a rejoinder that "the Bangladesh government rejects the desperate smear campaign instigated by the war criminals of 1971, extremists and their BNP allies, working from London and elsewhere, and regrets that Al Jazeera has allowed itself to become an instrument of their malicious political designs aimed at destabilising the secular democratic government of Bangladesh."

--IANS

sumi/rs/tsb