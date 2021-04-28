Despite political differences Centre working with all states amid COVID-19, says Nadda

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases, Bharatiya Janata Party's National President JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the party has to work with all the states even if they do not agree with the Centre and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'.



Speaking at the launch of BJYM Doctor Helpline through video conferencing the BJP chief said, "India has a federal structure. Every party works in its own way. We have political limitations. Kejriwal ji may not understand what we say but we have to work with him. When we say, Mamata does not understand but we have to cope up. Prime Minister is working on 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'."

"Social work is one of the priorities of BJP," Nadda said.

The BJP chief said that India cannot be compared with other countries.

"There are 1.3 billion people in India. See the mortality rate and recovery rate. We should always understand the strength of our country," Nadda said.

"With the country experiencing a second wave of COVID-19, it has come together to fight the virus together. The Central govt is constantly coordinating with the state governments to implement a strong response to COVID," he said.

The BJP chief appreciated and congratulated BJP leader Tejasvi Surya and the Youth Wing of the party for starting a helpline initiative to help people in home isolation get good medical advice and reduce unnecessary hospitalisation. (ANI)