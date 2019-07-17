Despite setbacks, Chandrayaan 2 is a giant leap in India's lunar ambitions

As the United States marked the 50th anniversary of the lift-off of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon, India’s own lunar ambitions were temporarily put on hold as the Chandrayaan 2 rocket developed a snag before its launch. ISRO stated that a new launch window will be announced soon.

The Chandrayaan 2, was scheduled for lift off early Monday morning but a technical fault forced ISRO to cancel the launch. The fault was detected just under an hour before launch as the countdown clock was at the 56-minute mark. Reports have suggested that a leak at the cryogenic stage was the reason and launch would have endangered the rocket and the payload aboard it.