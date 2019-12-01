Despite strict laws, there is no stoppage in crime against women: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad shows that despite bringing strict laws there is no stoppage in the incidents of gang rape and crime against women in the country.

"What happened in Hyderabad is dangerous for society. It is condemnable and shameful that not only in Hyderabad, but there is also no stoppage on these type of incidents in any part of the country. We should all be ashamed that despite bringing strict laws there is no stoppage of gang rape and crime against women.""In every part of the country we see the incidents of rape and violence against women. All of us have to think about where are we going. As an Indian we have to raise our voice against this," he said.The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday. The body was later identified as that of a veterinary doctor from the city.As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death. The police on Friday arrested four persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the veterinary doctor. (ANI)