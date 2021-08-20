Despite surge in COVID-19 cases, situation under control in Himachal, says Jairam Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur on Thursday said that despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, the situation is under control in the state.



While speaking to the media, CM said, "Cases have increased from 850 to 2,000, but with a balanced recovery rate. The situation is under control. We need to be cautious. Restrictions such as RT-PCR test, double dose vaccination, rapid antigen test are mandatory for people from outside the state."

The Himachal Pradesh government has tightened entry rules, making it mandatory for visitors to register themselves on the Covid e-portal.



In his order, chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh said all inter-state movement to the state will be monitored through registration on the Covid e- portal for contact tracing.

According to the state Health Department, Himachal has recorded 2,413 active cases on Wednesday.

A total of 30,90,677 persons have been tested so far. (ANI)

