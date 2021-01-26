Despite vaccination drive, people must follow safety measures: Arunachal Guv

Unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day at Indira Gandhi Park here, the governor said : "We are proud of the fact that two made in India vaccines are now available. We would keep on working hard to ramp up our capacity for covering more and more population for inoculation."

Itanagar, Jan 26 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Dr) B. D. Mishra (Retd) on Tuesday urged the people to maintain the Covid-19 safety measures despite the vaccination drive.

Urging the people to wear a face mask, wash hands regularly, avoid spitting in public places and observe physical distancing, the governor said that vaccination does not mean that the people relax their precautions.

He said the state government had undertaken a Rs 400 crore ambitious missions for upgrading the health infrastructure in the districts, besides establishing Intensive Care Units in seven major hospitals in the state.

The governor said that the central government under the Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan has approved schemes to provide 4G mobile connectivity to 1,683 remotely located villages by 2022. "Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the highways along the frontiers would be prepared soon. The state government has planned to provide potable tap water connection to all households in rural areas by 2023, one year ahead of the national target, under Jal Jeevan Mission," he said.

According to the governor, to electrify most villages across the state the government has taken steps to ensure electricity connectivity in all the districts with the National Grid.

The governor said that to improve the economic conditions of the farmers, the government has successfully formed 25 Farmers Producers Companies comprising more than 8,000 farmers and 10 Farmers Producers Organisations comprising 1,000 farmers.

Brig Mishra (Retd) said the Centre has approved a major project under "Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD)" scheme for development of Parshuram Kund in Lohit district in southern Arunachal Pradesh.

The state government aiming at dialect preservation and development has undertaken a linguistic survey and is taking up construction of indigenous heritage centres including the centrally funded Tagore Cultural Complex in a phased manner in all districts.

