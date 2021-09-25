Destabilised, chaotic Afghanistan will become safe haven for international terrorists: Imran Khan at UNGA

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly virtually, Imran Khan urged for humanitarian assistance for the country, saying: "If we neglect Afghanistan right now, according to the UN half the people of Afghanistan are already vulnerable, and by next year almost 90 per cent of the people in Afghanistan will go below the poverty line.""For the current situation in Afghanistan, for some reason, Pakistan has been blamed for the turn of events, by politicians in the United States and some politicians in Europe," Khan said while referring to the widespread criticism of Pakistan after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan."From this platform, I want them all to know, the country that suffered the most, apart from Afghanistan, was Pakistan, when we joined the US War on Terror after 9/11," he added.Khan said that there is a huge humanitarian crisis looming ahead and this will have serious repercussions not just for the neighbours of Afghanistan but everywhere."A destabilized, chaotic Afghanistan will again become a safe haven for international terrorists - the reason why the US came to Afghanistan in the first place. Therefore, there is only one way to go. We must strengthen and stabilize the current government, for the sake of the people of Afghanistan. What have the Taliban promised? They will respect human rights," he said."They will have an inclusive government. They will not allow their soil to be used by terrorists. And they have given amnesty. If the world can incentivize them to go in this direction, then this twenty-year presence of the coalition forces in Afghanistan would not be wasted after all. Because the Afghan soil would not be used by the international terrorists. I end (my address) President, by urging everyone that this is a critical time for Afghanistan. You cannot waste time. Help is needed there. Humanitarian assistance has to be given there immediately," he further said.Pakistan has been accused of overtly and covertly supporting the Taliban.During his UNGA address, Imran Khan touched upon a slew of issues including climate change, Islamophobia, and COVID-19. Prime Minister Khan also raked up the Kashmir issue during his address.Asserting that Pakistan desires peace with India, Khan, however, said sustainable peace in South Asia is contingent upon the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute."The onus remains on India to create a conducive environment for meaningful and result-oriented engagement with Pakistan," the statement read. (ANI)