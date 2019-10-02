Detained Jammu politicians released

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday released all political leaders in Jammu, who were put under house arrest days before Centre abrogated Article 370.

However, politicos in Kashmir continue to be under house arrest.

The release comes ahead of Block Development Council Panchayat elections. The polls are scheduled to take place on October 7.Speaking to ANI, National Conference leader Devender Rana said, "I was told last night that the restrictions on my movements and of my colleagues have been removed. On Gandhi Jayanti, we reiterate our firm resolve to uphold democracy, secularism, communal harmony and brotherhood which has been the cornerstone of the glorious ethos Jammu and Kashmir.""We pray to God to give the courage to be the torchbearers of the ray of hope that Mahatma Gandhi saw in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. We will work to ensure that the ray of light always emanates from Jammu and Kashmir and its glow is seen across the country and the world," he added.After the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 withdrew the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under Article 370, the region was placed under a communications blockade and several mainstream leaders were put under house arrest. (ANI)