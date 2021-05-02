Detection of COVID-19 variants sparks fear in Pak's Karachi of further strain on health system

Karachi [Pakistan], May 2 (ANI): The detection of both South African and Brazilian variants in Pakistan's Karachi has raised fears of putting a further strain on its already overwhelmed health system, according to the health minister of Sindh province.



Dr Azra Pechuhu, the health minister of the southern Sindh province, said in a video message on Friday that at least 10 British, two South African, and one Brazilian virus variants have been detected in the country's commercial capital Karachi, reported Anadolu Agency.

"The Brazilian and South African strains of the virus have a higher mortality rate, and the efficacy of the vaccine is not that significant against them," Pechuhu said.

The minister added that those infected by these virus strains could fall "very ill" despite being vaccinated.

Karachi is currently one of the epicentres of the devastating third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

Fearing a further burden on hospitals that are already struggling to cope with the growing number of COVID-19 patients, she said the spread and mortality rates of these variants are "very high."

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crossed 18,000 as the virus claimed 113 more lives in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 4,414 new infections were detected when 45,275 samples were tested during this period, reported ARY News. (ANI)

