Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy condemn attack on Mamata

Bengaluru, March 11 (IANS) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda condemned the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

In a tweet, Gowda said that he was very much concerned about the health condition of his sister and colleague (Mamata Banerjee).

"I wish her a quick recovery. We all fight elections. We win some, lose some, but violence corrodes the spirit of democracy. Hope all sides will observe restraint," he said in his tweet.