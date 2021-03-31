Deve Gowda tests Covid positive

Bengaluru, March 31 (IANS) Janata Dal-Secular supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma tested Covid positive and have been admitted in a private hospital for treatment, Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

"Gowda and his wife have been admitted to Manipal hospital in the city for treatment after they tested Covid positive," said Sudhakar in a Kannada tweet.