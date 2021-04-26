Deve Gowda writes to PM Modi, offer suggestions to curb COVID-19 infection

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI): Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering suggestions in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the country.



"I will support all constructive decisions and initiatives that the union government may take under your leadership, to contain the pandemic, spread the vaccination program, and save lives," Gowda said in a letter.

The letter carried various suggestions and stated that "if the government decides to give vaccines free to all citizens, that would be a great humanitarian gesture".

"The deadlines have to be created for people to get vaccinated as soon as state governments are confident of its vaccine stocks. Elected representatives at all levels have to be given specific targets to ensure vaccination in their respective constituencies."

"Pricing of the vaccination should be done keeping in mind the poorest in the land. All barriers of identity proof should be dropped for poor people who come forward to get themselves vaccinated, the letter read.

"We should provide government job to one family member of Covid warriors who have lost their lives. Three months leave with salary for pregnant women working in the government sector should be considered," the formers prime minister stressed.

"All large public gatherings should be banned for the next six months. Steps should be taken immediately to curtail election victory celebrations in states that have gone to polls this month," he added.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 14.19 crore on Monday, the union health ministry has stated. (ANI)