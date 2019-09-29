Develop Naini Jheel into a star attraction of Model Town: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Union Minister Dr Hardh Vardhan on Sunday inspected the ongoing beautification work at 'Naini Jheel' of Model Town here.

Speaking to media persons after his visit, Harsh Vardhan stated, "This lake should be developed in such a way that the Model Town locality all across India will be known because of Naini Jheel."



"The inspiration behind our decision to revive the lake came from PM Modi's slogans of Swachch Bharat, single-use plastic-free India and also the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji," he stated.

The Union Minister further revealed that the administration also plans to introduce boating in the lake once the work is completed.

"As soon as work is completed, boating will be introduced in the lake. In that regard, we have also met the Chairperson of Tourism department," he said. (ANI)

