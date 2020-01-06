Development issues to dominate Delhi Assembly elections

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The Delhi assembly elections to be held on February 8 will be fought on developmental issues which is the number 1 priority of the voters, according to IANS-CVoter Delhi Tracker 2020.

Responding to the question on the most important issues/top of the mind issues, respondents, to the tune of 56 per cent, said that developmental issues are top of the mind.

This is followed by economic issues with 30.6 per cent respondents saying so. Security issues come in much lower down the order with only 6.6 per cent vote and other issues get the remaining 6.8 per cent of the vote.

On being asked as to who is responsible for the issue/problem, 14.3 per cent voters have mentioned the state government while 6.8 per cent have put the onus on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and the local MLA was targetted by 9 per cent votes. Since all these belong to the Aam Aadmi Party which won 67 of the 70 seats, there may be heightened onus on incumbency issues on the AAP government and MLAs. However, it does not seem to have affected their chances at 54-64 seats are slated to go to the AAP if elections are held now. On the other hand, 12.3 per cent of the people feel that the Central government is responsible for the issues and problem and a much smaller number of 4.1 per cent feel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible. Added to this is that 1.5 per cent hold the Member of Parliament responsible - where all 7 seats Lok Sabha seats are held by the BJP. 6.9 per cent of voters hold the local municipal corporation responsible for the problem, which is also held by the BJP. A very large number - 43.5 per cent voters - said they can't say about whose responsibility it is. On the issue of who can solve the problem, more than one third of the voters at 35.7 say they can't say, almost one third of the voters prefer AAP at 32.7 per cent, only 17.3 prefer the BJP while only 4.8 showed their preference for the Congress. The first phase of the poll tracker was conducted in the first week of January and the sample size was 13, 706.