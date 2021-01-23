Development of NE to facilitate Atmanirbhar Bharat : Modi (Ld)

Addressing a massive gathering at Jerenga Pothar in Sivasagar in eastern Assam, Modi said that since the central government was led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the present NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government has been according top priority to the development of Assam and other northeastern states.

Guwahati, Jan 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that with the all-round development of the northeastern region, "Atmanirbhar Bharat" would be achieved.

"From infrastructure and connectivity development to growth in health, education, employment generation, the double engine governments at the centre and the state are taking forward Assam's all round progress."

The government has taken simultaneous modern projects for the development and expansion of road, rail, air, water connectivities of Assam and other northeastern states.

"In these multi dimensional water connectivity projects, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar are also involved," he said referring to the "Act-East Policy".

The Prime Minister said Assam is a significant part of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" where 11,000 km road and several important bridges have been constructed and the way to "Atmanirbhar Assam" is through "Atmavishwaas" among the people of Assam.

In the public gathering at the historical Sivasagar district, the Prime Minister launched the Assam government's mega programme to distribute land "patta" (land allotment permit) to 1,06,940 landless indigenous people.

"Nearly 70 tribes of Assam have been provided social security. The BJP government in Assam also took many schemes for their speedy development. These would ensure a life of dignity for many and protect Assam's unique culture.

"Love of the people of Assam brings me back again and again. I have had the privilege to visit various parts of the state over the years. I have come to celebrate with the people of the state on a major achievement of the state's indigenous people," the Prime Minister added.

He said that for the development of the gas and oil based infrastructures, Rs 40, 000 crore are being invested since the past few years.

Modi's Saturday's public address can be termed as the first big election rally as Assembly polls are scheduled to take place in Assam along with West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry in April-May.

He said that when the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government came to power in Assam (in 2016), more than six lakh indigenous families had no legal rights over their land. "In the past four years more than two lakh such families have been allotted "patta" or the land ownership document and more than one lakh famiies added today (Saturday).

The government has fulfilled its commitment in protecting the rights of the indigeneous people, A"The land pattas would guarantee their 'Swabhiman' (pride), Swadheenta (freedom) and Suraksha (protection)," Modi pointed out in his half-an-hour speech.

Criticising the previous government for depriving indigenous people, he reiterated that the BJP-led government is devoted to protecting the traditional culture, language besides land of the indigenous people.

Highlighting various flagship schemes, the Prime Minister said that more than 35 lakh women including over four lakhs people belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribes have been benefited by Ujjwala Yojana in Assam while the numbers of LPG distributors were increased to 575 from 330 distributors in 2014."Over 90 per cent households in Assam now have cooking gas facilities."

He said that at least 40 per cent population benefited in Ayushman Bharat health scheme with over 1.5 lakh people have received free treatment.

"Over 2.5 lakh people have received water connection in the last two years. In the next three years, every household would get water connection and electricity already available in almost all households."

He said that in the last six years, from 38 per cent toilets, Assam now has toilets in 100 per cent households.

The Prime Minister said that over 2.5 crores Jan Dhan bank accounts were opened and due to which during the pandemic women and farmers received government allocated funds directly in their bank accounts.

Referring to the new land policy adopted in 2019, Modi said that through the PM KISAN, Fasal Bima Yojana and through other pro-farmers schemes lakhs of farmers in Assam would be benefited and they are getting easy bank loan for the cultivation of their crops and their marketing.

Saying about the historic Bodo peace accord, signed in January last year, the Prime Minister said that Assam is now in the path of peace and progress.

Referring to the celebration of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as "Parakram Divas", Modi said that the day "inspires hope and national pride".

He also lauded the state government for having freed the internationally famous Kaziranga National Park from the illegal encroachers.He said he was confident that Assam will take forward the vaccination drive now and appealed to all to get vaccinated.

Before leaving for Kolkata, Modi also tweeted : "We are working towards Assam's development based on the requirements and aspirations of the state's dynamic people."

Sonowal and Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke in the gatherings.

