Development of NE to facilitate Atmanirbhar Bharat: Modi

Addressing a massive gathering at Jerenga Pothar in Sivasagar, Modi said that since the Central government was led by former prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the present NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government has been according top priority to the development of Assam and other northeastern states.

Guwahati, Jan 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that with the all round development of the northeastern region, "Atmanirbhar Bharat" would be achieved.

"From infrastructure and connectivity development to growth in health, education, employment generation, the double engine governments at the centre and the state are taking forward Assam's all round progress.

"The government has taken simultaneous projects for the development and expansion of road, rail, air, water connectivities of Assam and other northeastern states.

"In these multi dimensional connectivity projects, Bangladsh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar are also involved," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister launched the Assam government's mega programmeto distribute land "patta" (land allotment permit) to 1,06,940 landless indigenous people.

"Nearly 70 tribes of Assam have been provided social security. The BJP government in Assam also took many schemes for their speedy development.

"Love of the people of Assam brings me back again and again. I have had the privilege to visit various parts of the state over the years. I have come to celebrate with the people of the state on a major achievement of the state's indigenous people," the Prime Minister added.

--IANS

sc/ksk/