Developments in J-K real tributes to Vajpayee, says Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is a real tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.

"The developments in Jammu and Kashmir are real tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary," he told ANI.



The BJP-led government at the Centre recently stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and also passed a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories.

Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the BJP to have become the nation's Prime Minister. Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an athletic meet in the name of late chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

"They are establishing meet in the name of our late CM Manohar Parrikar. It is for 1700 students from all over Goa to participate at the state and national level," he said. (ANI)

