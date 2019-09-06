Devendra Fadnavis refutes reports of conversion of historical forts into hotels, wedding destinations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday refuted making any decision to convert historical forts into hotels or wedding destination.

"The news is completely false. Even the state ministers have clarified it. Everyone should keep in mind that no permission will ever be given for anything at any fort which is related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or the history of Marathas. They are all secured," he said in a statement.



He, however, clarified that a recent decision was taken to make over 200-300 forts, with no history attached with them, a tourist spot. (ANI)

