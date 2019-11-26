Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as chief minister, will meet Governor shortly.

"Ajit Pawar submitted his resignation and because of that we do not have the numbers to form government in Maharashtra. I will submit my resignation to the Governor after this press conference," former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said at the media briefing today. Fadnavis blamed Ajit Pawar for the crisis.

"We formed the govt because a group of NCP leaders came to us, but now we don't want to do horse-trading, so I am going to resign. I am sure now these 3 parties (ShivSena-NCP-Congress) will run the government but I fear that this government is going to bow down under its own pressure."

"BJP had a better mandate than Shiv Sena. People gave us a clear mandate with 105 seats. Shiv Sena thought they could bargain because of the mandate and started doing it publicly. We formed government keeping mandate in mind. We spoke to Shiv Sena for many days but instead of talking to us they started talking to Congress and NCP." Fadnavis claimed Shiv Sena was threatening the BJP. "Their only agenda was to keep BJP out of power." "As the Assembly term was over, Governor invited us to form the government as the single largest party. They cannot form the government as the three parties in the alliance have completely different ideologies. They took days to arrive at a common minimum programme."