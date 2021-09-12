Devotee offers 10 kg gold crown to Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): A devotee of Ganesha has offered a gold crown of 10 kilograms to Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesha in Pune on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi which has become a special attraction at the temple.

According to the officials of the temple trust department, the devotee has asked the temple officials not to disclose his name."The devotee did not disclose his name and asked temple officials also do not to share the same. He had offered it on the first day of Ganesha Chaturthi. A crown with a unique design has become a special attraction at Dagdusheth Halwai Temple in Pune this year," the officials said.Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, started on September 10 this year. (ANI)