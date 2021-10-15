Devotees bid adieu to goddess Durga on Vijayadashami in NE

Guwahati/Agartala, Oct 15 (IANS) The religious fervour, pomp and gaiety with which the five-day Durga Puja festivity was celebrated in the northeastern states, especially in Assam, Tripura and Manipur, came to an end on Friday with the immersion of idols of in various rivers, ponds and water bodies in the region.

The devotees, comprising men, women and children, bid adieu to Goddess Durga and her children on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Before the immersion of the idols in Brahmaputra and other major rivers in Assam, colourful immersion processions went around the cities and the localities.

A sea of devotees lined up on both sides of the roads to catch a last glimpse of the idols while thousands assembled on the immersion ghats.

The police, disaster management authorities and officials of the urban local bodies made all the arrangements for the immersions to avoid any mishap, keeping in mind the Covid protocols.

Top police and district administration officials closely monitored the situation to prevent any untoward incident.

Though most of the idols were immersed on Friday in Assam and other northeastern states, some idols are likely to be immersed in the next two days.

--IANS

sc/arm