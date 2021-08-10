Devotees can now see construction of Ram temple

"A large number of devotees expressed their desire to see the ongoing construction work at the Ram temple site. Considering their request, the trust has decided to allow devotees to see the ongoing work of the temple," said Champat Rai, general secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Ayodhya, Aug 10 (IANS) The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has created a special corridor from where devotees can see the ongoing construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A wall in the western part of the temple has been partially demolished and an iron grill has been put up to enable devotees to witness the construction work, he said.

Till now, devotees were allowed to move up only to the makeshift temple on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus.

This temple is just a few metres away from the main entrance gate.

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be opened for devotees by the end of 2023 while the temple on the 70-acre campus would be completed by the end of 2025, said officials.

--IANS

amita/dpb