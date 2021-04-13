Devotees in Punjab, Haryana throng gurdwaras to mark Baisakhi

The festival marks the foundation day of the 'Khalsa Panth' (Sikh order) by the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

Chandigarh, April 13 (IANS) Devotees across Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday thronged gurdwaras, including the Harmandir Sahib popularly known as Golden Temple in Amritsar, to mark the festival of Baisakhi.

It also marks the start of the harvest season.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh greeted Punjabis across the world on the sacred occasion of the Sajna Divas of the Khalsa Panth and Baisakhi, which symbolises the spirit of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiat.

In a message, he reminded the people of the centuries-old rich cultural heritage of Punjab, and exhorted them to uphold those traditions.

He recalled that on this auspicious day in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh created the ‘Order of Khalsa' at the holy city of Sri Anandpur Sahib by baptising ‘Panj Pyaras' (beloved ones) belonging to different castes.

The establishment of the Khalsa Panth marked the creation of an egalitarian society, while preaching the wisdom of compassion for mankind, along with communal harmony, he said.

Amarinder Singh said this festival also marked the onset of the harvest season and the ripening of crops.

The Chief Minister called upon the people to celebrate the historic festival in a spirit of brotherhood but with strict adherence to the Covid-19 safety norms as this is a different Baisakhi.

"Let us pray to Akalpurkh to keep us, and our Punjab, in the Charhdi Kala, to keep us safe and happy always," said the Chief Minister.

