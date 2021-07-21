Devotees offer Namaz at Ahmedabad's Jama Masjid on Eid-ul-Zuha

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 21(ANI): With COVID-19 protocols in place, devotees offered namaz at Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha today.



No mass gathering was seen at Jama Masjid for Bakrid prayers this year.

"We are thankful to Allah for being able to celebrate Eid in limited numbers. I am grateful to the police for making good arrangements," said an Imam of the Masjid.

With all COVID-19 protocols in place, devotees from all over the country offered namaz on Eid-ul-Zuha.

The holy festival of Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice' or Greater Eid, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

Also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, it marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Eid-ul-Zuha is the second Islamic festival of the year and follows Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

Eid al-Adha is called Id-ul-Adha in Arabic and Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent, because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or 'bakri'. It is a festival that is celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in India. (ANI)

