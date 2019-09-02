Devotees offer prayers as Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Devotees began arriving at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal here seeking blessings of Lord Ganesh as the 10-day long festivities kicked off on Monday.

The approximately 20-feet high Ganapati idol at Lalbaug has been crafted in a traditional manner and is installed in a beautiful pandal decorated on the theme of ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft which was launched in July.

During the 10-day-long festivities, a sea of devotees are expected to throng the pandal to take the blessing of their revered God as the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganesha idol is one of the most anticipated ones in Mumbai. Earlier today, a special 'Kakad-aarti' was performed at the Siddhivinayak temple dedicated to Lord Ganesh. Hundreds of people participated in the special 'aarti' held early in the morning at the famed temple. The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals.