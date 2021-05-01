Devotees pay obeisance in Punjab to mark 400th Prakash Purb

Chandigarh, May 1 (IANS) Amid the coronavirus surge, thousands of devotees on Saturday paid obeisance at gurdwaras across Punjab to commemorate the 400th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

Religious fervour was seen at Harmandar Sahib, the holiest of Sikh shrines also known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar and other historic gurdwaras across the region as devotees began to assemble since early morning to offer prayers and listen to the 'kirtan' or hymns.