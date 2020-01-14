Devotees take holy dip in Ganga in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Scores of devotees on Monday took a holy dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Makar Sakranti.

Braving the chilly weather, men and women lined the ghats of Ganga to take part in the ritual.

Balraj, a devotee said that he has come from Telangana to Varanasi for the occasion.



From surviving the cold winters to moving towards the livelier season of spring, Makar Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of India with great fervour.

Makara Sankranti or Maghi, is a festival day in the Hindu calendar, in reference to deity Surya. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. (ANI)

