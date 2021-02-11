Devotees take holy dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

Varanasi/ Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Scores of devotees on Thursday took a holy dip in River Ganga on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya across India.



People were seen taking a holy dip at the Ganga ghats in Varanasi and Prayagraj.

"All the arrangements at the ghats are satisfactory," one of the devotees at Prayagraj Ganga ghat said.

"The ghat is clean and the security arrangements are good too," he added.

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also take a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj district on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya today.

The Congress leader is scheduled to reach Prayagraj at 11 am, where she will also participate in that Magh Mela at Sangam.

Mauni Amavasya is an auspicious day as per the Hindu religion.

It falls on the month of Magh as per the Hindu calendar.

On this day people observe Maun Vrat, in which they dedicate and try connecting to one's inner self to God. (ANI)

